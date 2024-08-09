Dima Hasao District Launches Fact-Finding Mission to Assess 76 Ayusman Arogya Mandirs

Haflong: In order to enhance overall medical scenario of Dima Hasao district, the North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council initiated a ‘A Visit’ a fact-finding mission in all 76 Ayusman Arogya Mandir previously known as medical sub centres across the district on Thursday.

The program aims to strengthen health care infrastructure and service delivery at the grassroot level.

The visit is being done by non-medical officials including Dima Hasao Autonomous Council’s chief Debolal Gorlosa, Chairman, elected members of councils and senior officers from different departments.

“A VISIT” is based on the practice adopted from Axom Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gunotsav programme. The programme is first of it kind to evaluate, inspect and supports medical sub-centres in the district. NCHAC chairman Mohet Hojai who visited the Manderdisa Ayusman Arogya Mandir around 100 km from Haflong said that it was the first of its kind initiative of NCHAC to strengthen the health services in the district. Later, Hojai also planted a sapling.

