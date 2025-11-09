11-day Kalaigaon Raax Mahotsav begins with grandeur and devotion

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The celebration of the 11-day long festival of the 41st Kalaigaon Raax Mahotsav has already begun with traditional pomp and gaiety since November 5.

The Kalaigaon Raax Celebration Committee experimented with several themes which drew large crowds to the location to pray for blessings of Lord Krishna.

In the first day of celebration, a prominent Artist, Pabitra Rabha, started the 11-day Raax Mahotsav programme with a floral tribute to heartthrob Zubeen Garg in the morning on Wednesday. After that, a colourful procession was taken out on the occasion and this was led by ex EM of BTC, Diganta Barua, where other dignitaries along with thousands of devotees took part in this programme.

On the occasion of the Raax, an open meeting will be held on November 10 and a souvenir will be inaugurated in this meeting. The meeting will be formally inaugurated by Dy. CEM of BTC, Rihan Daimari.

District Commissioner of Udalguri, Pulak Patgiri, will also attend the cultural function as a distinguished guest in the evening on November 15 to inaugurate the cultural function. The Raax celebration will conclude on November 15.

