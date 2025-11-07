Golden Jubilee Celebration of Biswanath Ghat Raax Mahotsav Begins with Devotional Grandeur

Biswanath: The Biswanath Ghat Sarbajanin Raax Samiti marked a remarkable milestone this year as it began the Golden Jubilee celebration of its annual Raax Mahotsav a festival that has been illuminating the cultural and devotional spirit of the region for the past 50 years. The four-day event commenced with much devotion and enthusiasm at Gupta kashi Biswanath Ghat, drawing large crowds of devotees, artists, and visitors.

During the inaugural event the presence of several dignitaries, including former Member of Parliament Pallab Lochan Das, Bihali MLA Diganta Ghatowar, and social worker Jayanta Bora, were seen, who jointly lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the festival. MLA Pramod Borthakur, representing Biswanath constituency, took part in the Raax performance, portraying the divine role of Lord Vishnu, while his wife beautifully enacted the role of Goddess Lakshmi. Their heartfelt performance drew loud applause and admiration from the audience.

As part of the celebration, the Raax Mahotsav featured several spiritual and cultural performances, including the play “Keligopal” and a dance drama based on the life of Lord Krishna. Local artists and young performers presented devotional scenes with sincerity and grace, carrying forward the age-old tradition of Assam’s Raax festivals.