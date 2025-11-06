Assam: Krishna temple inaugurated during Pathsala Raax Mahotsav

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Adding spiritual fervour to the ongoing 50th edition of the Pathsala Raax Mahotsav, a new Krishna temple was inaugurated on Wednesday in the town.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Assam Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who formally opened the temple amidst the chants of devotional hymns and the presence of hundreds of devotees. The newly-built temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, stands as a symbol of faith and community unity, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the Raax festival, one of the most significant cultural and religious events in Bajali district.

Speaking at the event, Minister Dass expressed his happiness over the completion of the temple during such an auspicious time. He said that the temple would serve as a spiritual centre for devotees and strengthen the cultural identity of Pathsala, which had long been known for its deep-rooted traditions and artistic heritage. Local residents and members of the Raax committee performed Bhajan-Kirtan and traditional rituals throughout the day.

The temple’s inauguration added a new dimension to this year’s Raax celebrations, which have drawn visitors from across Assam and beyond. The Raax Mahotsav, which began from November 4, will continue for 17 days, featuring religious performances, cultural programmes, and exhibitions that reflect Assam’s vibrant devotional culture.

