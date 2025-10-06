11-foot-tall statue of Zubeen Garg under-construction at Puranigudam

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A stunning 11-foot-tall full body statue of the iconic singer, Zubeen Garg, is being crafted by local artiste Yajna Jyoti Bora at Puranigudam in Nagaon district.

It has been reported that the statue was being made from fibreglass, and designed to withstand harsh weather conditions for over 200 years. The sculpture is being constructed at Yajna’s workshop at Kasharigaon village, near Puranigudam.

According to the reports, over Rs 10 lakh have been spent so far on the project. Once completed, the statue will be installed at Kaki No. 2 village, the birthplace of Yajna Jyoti Bora.

Yajna Jyoti Bora, a skilled artiste known for his work with housing companies, has taken up this project to pay tribute to the legendary singer. The artiste aims to preserve the legacy of Zubeen Garg through this magnificent sculpture, which is expected to be a major attraction in the region.

The statue is not only a testament to Zubeen Garg’s contribution to Assamese music but also a reflection of the artiste’s dedication to his craft. The project has garnered significant attention and appreciation from locals and fans of the singer.

