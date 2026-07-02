113th Birth Anniversary of Ramesh Chandra Barua Marked with Memorial Lecture and Awards Ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The 113th birth anniversary of noted public figure Ramesh Chandra Barua was observed at Hotel Garden Treat in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

The programme, organised by the Ramesh Chandra Barua Smriti Raksha Samiti, featured a felicitation ceremony for eminent personalities and a memorial lecture.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Indira Barua, the senior daughter-in-law of the late Ramesh Chandra Barua.

The meeting was presided over by Prof. Parmananda Mahanta, former head of the Department of Physics at Dibrugarh University and president of the organising committee.

Delivering the memorial lecture, Dr Hiranya Goswami, former principal of Assam Medical College and Hospital and a distinguished psychiatrist, spoke on the theme "Stress Management". In his insightful address, Dr Goswami highlighted how modern lifestyles contribute to increasing levels of stress and anxiety, adversely affecting both physical and mental health. He also discussed practical strategies for managing stress and maintaining psychological well-being.

As part of the celebration, distinguished sportsperson Thaneswar Saikia, popularly known as the "Running Man", was honoured with the Sports Award, while eminent musician Rajen Gohain, a retired music composer of All India Radio, Dibrugarh, received the Artist Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to music.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Anil Duwara, Secretary of the Ramesh Chandra Barua Smriti Raksha Samiti.

The event witnessed the participation of prominent citizens, well-wishers, and admirers who paid tribute to the enduring legacy of Ramesh Chandra Barua and celebrated excellence in sports, arts, and public service.

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