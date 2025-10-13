114 rural women empowered with scooters under Assam's Sakhi Express scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission’s ‘Sakhi Express’ scheme, scooters were distributed to 114 community cadres, including bank sakhis, insurance sakhis, livelihood sakhis, agriculture sakhis, and livestock sakhis, in a ceremony held on Sunday.

The distribution was initiated by Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Assam.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Raj Barua, Co-District Commissioner, Kaliabor, Bitul Chetia, Superintendent of Police, Kaliabor Co-District, and other prominent personalities. The Sakhi Express scheme aims to empower rural women through economic self-reliance by engaging them as community cadres. The initiative is expected to bring about a new dynamic in rural development and women’s empowerment in Assam. A total of 45 community cadres from Kaliabor Development Block and 69 from West Kaliabor Development Block received scooters to facilitate their work under the scheme.

Also Read: Assam: 11,250 Students To Receive Scooters Who Worked Hard To Excel In Academics

Also Watch: