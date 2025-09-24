Assam: 11,250 Students To Receive Scooters Who Worked Hard To Excel In Academics

“We are committed to recognizing merit and ensuring that no student is held back due to travel difficulties,” said a government spokesperson. “These scooters will help students reach their colleges easily and safely.”

Over the years, this initiative has become one of Assam’s most appreciated education schemes, especially for students from rural and remote areas. By making college travel more convenient, the government hopes to remove barriers to education and empower youth through mobility.

This year’s allocation will bring the total number of beneficiaries to thousands more, reflecting the government’s continued investment in youth, education, and equal opportunity.

With this move, Assam reaffirms its belief that merit deserves both recognition and support not just in words, but in action.