Assam: 11,250 Students To Receive Scooters Who Worked Hard To Excel In Academics

Guwahati: In an continuing effort towards a major step to promote educational excellence in the state, the Government of Assam will distribute scooters to 11,250 meritorious students under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award this year.
The scheme, named after the great Assamese scholar Dr. Banikanta Kakati, aims to encourage hard-working students and support their journey into higher education. It specifically benefits students who have excelled in their Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations.
“We are committed to recognizing merit and ensuring that no student is held back due to travel difficulties,” said a government spokesperson. “These scooters will help students reach their colleges easily and safely.”
Over the years, this initiative has become one of Assam’s most appreciated education schemes, especially for students from rural and remote areas. By making college travel more convenient, the government hopes to remove barriers to education and empower youth through mobility.
This year’s allocation will bring the total number of beneficiaries to thousands more, reflecting the government’s continued investment in youth, education, and equal opportunity.
With this move, Assam reaffirms its belief that merit deserves both recognition and support not just in words, but in action.