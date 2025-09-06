116th birth anniversary of veteran politician Robin Kakoty held in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The 116th birth anniversary of Robin Kakoti was observed at Baliaghat Krishti Bikash Samaj, Konwerpur. The programme started with the lighting of a lamp by Padum Kumar Saikia, President, APCU, Sivasagar district committee. The programme, anchored by Dhruba Prasad Saikia, Chief Secretary, Baliaghat Krishti Bikash Samaj, Robin Saikia, Associate Professor, CKB College, Teok, emphasized the life and work of veteran politician Robin Kakoty. In the function, Assam Agitation activists Phatik Das, senior journalist Nabajyoti Ojah, and Satyajit Saikia took part in the smriti charan programme.

“The responsibility of introducing Robin Kakoti, one of the pioneers of the cooperative movement of Assam, prominent freedom fighter, former MLA, MP, and former President of State Freedom Fighters Association, to the future generations of Assam is very important,” stated Gramya Swaraj Mancha Assam. A press release issued by Arjun Guwala and Satyajit Saikia, President and Secretary respectively of Gramya Swaraj Asom, stated that the government should start thinking about keeping great personalities like Robin Kakati alive among the new generation of the state and the country .

