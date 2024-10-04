11th Annual Conference of United Bodo People’s Organization Scheduled for January in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The 11th annual conference of the United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO), one of the signatories of the Third Bodo Peace Accord, will be held at Janjikona under Kachari Mahal area of Rangia with three-day long colourful programmes from January 7 to January 9 of the next year. The organization took this decision on Wednesday in a public meeting held at Janjikona LP School premises.

In this connection UBPO general secretary Pitambar Brahma informed that the meeting commenced with president Manuranjan Basumatary in the chair while the general secretary explained the objective of the event. To conduct the extravaganza with success on the designated days, a strong reception committee was constituted in the same meeting with MLA Diganta Kalita as the president, BKWAC Executive Member Pranab Boro as executive president and Paresh Chandra Boro, Tarun Boro as general secretaries, Monturam Boro, Kuhiram Boro as secretaries and Daimusri Boro as office secretary. The public meeting also formed the Finance Sub-Committee with Manoj Kumar Boro, Gobinda Basumatary as secretaries, Dwipen Boro, Ringkhang Boro as advisers in addition to forming another seventeen Sub-Committees. On the other hand the meeting selected Madan Basumatary, Anil Chandra Boro as adviser to the reception committee while BTR chief Pramod Boro, BKWAC Chief Mihiniswar Basumatary, MP Dilip Saikia and MLA Bhavesh Kalita were selected as chief patrons.

Attending the meeting, BKWAC Chief Executive Member Mihiniswar Basumatary and speaker Anil Basumatary delivered lecture by expressing their hope that the people would extend their full cooperation to make the upcoming central session of the UBPO a successful one. The newly formed reception committee took over the charge in the public meeting wherein BKWAC Executive Members Amiya Basumatary, Pranab Boro, Binod Basumatary, Jaykanta Boro, UBPO adviser Sukreswar Goyari, speaker Ghankanta Mahela were present.

