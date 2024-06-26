11th Biennial Conference of Ladoigarh Primary Teachers Unit Concludes at 89 Ladoigarh Girls School

GAURISAGAR: The 11th biennial conference of the Ladoigarh Primary Teachers Unit was successfully held recently at 89 Ladoigarh Girls School, Namti Barua Ali, Sivasagar in presence of a large number of teachers, students and local people. In the morning, session flag hoisting and swahid tarpan was held. Later, an open meeting was held. The meeting was chaired by prominent educationist Mukul Kalita. In the meeting six recently retired teachers Mitradev Mahanta, teacher of Erabagan Basti LP School, Rohit Hatimuria, Najibur Rahman, teachers of Tifuk Bagicha LP School, Jatin Konwar, Ajit Bailung and Girin Dolakakharia, teacher of Jakai Paduli LP School participated. They were greeted with gamusa, seleng sadar, safura, a citation and books. The meeting was attended by the students of Ladoigarh Girls School who performed several spectacular folk dances.

Also Read: Assam: One Dead After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom In Majuli

Also Watch: