Assam: One Dead After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom In Majuli

MAJULI: In an unfortunate incident, one person tragically passed away while the health condition of two others deteriorated significantly after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Assam's Majuli.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Borpamowa village of Jengraimukh in Majuli. As per sources, the deceased person has been identified as 66-year-old Tulsi Pegu.

The individuals who fell seriously ill after eating the mushroom have been identified as 70-year-old Muhikanta Pegu and 25-year-old Sanjib Pegu, both of whom hail from Borpomowa village.

The duo have been currently admitted to the Pitambardev Goswami District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, sources said.