Assam: One Dead After Consuming Poisonous Mushroom In Majuli

MAJULI: In an unfortunate incident, one person tragically passed away while the health condition of two others deteriorated significantly after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Assam's Majuli.
According to reports, the incident took place at the Borpamowa village of Jengraimukh in Majuli. As per sources, the deceased person has been identified as 66-year-old Tulsi Pegu.
The individuals who fell seriously ill after eating the mushroom have been identified as 70-year-old Muhikanta Pegu and 25-year-old Sanjib Pegu, both of whom hail from Borpomowa village.
The duo have been currently admitted to the Pitambardev Goswami District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, sources said.
Concerned authorities have initiated a probe to look into this incident as they will try to ensure the prevention of poisoning cases in the area.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, eight persons of two families were hospitalized after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Golaghat.
According to reports, eight people, including women from two families fell ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms. They were immediately rushed to the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat. One of them was sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.
According to the case, the relatives of the two families of Uriamghat in Golaghat district fell ill after consuming the mushrooms brought from the back side of the house fields. They consumed mushroom with dinner at night. All those who consumed mushrooms suddenly fell ill and suffered headache and started vomiting.
Those who underwent treatment had been identified as Babita Khakalari, Champa Khakalari, Sita Khakalari, Manisha Khakalari of Jurdallang gaon in Uriamghat while people from the other family of Baganbari in Uriamghat had been identified as Hiramon Garh, Maheshwar Garh, Dilman Garh, Lokeshwari Garh.
