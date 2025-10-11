11th biennial conference of AJYCP’s Doomdooma Anchalik Committee concludes

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The daylong 11th biennial conference of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP)’s Doomdooma Anchalik committee that was held at the premises of Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX) Bhaban on Thursday concluded in the evening after its delegate session elected a new 31-member executive committee with Hirak Jyoti Moran as President and Chatrapati Moran as Secretary.

The programme got underway with hoisting of the flag by President in-Charge, AJYCP, Doomdooma Anchalik Rohan Yadav. Thereafter, Smriti Tarpan was initiated by the Secretary, Hirak Jyoti Moran, and tributes were also paid to Zubeen Garg in front of his portrait separately.

Following this, a special tribute ceremony was organized in memory of Salil Neog, Krishna Kakati, Dulu Sonowal, Nirmali Konwar, Jonak Singh Gurung, and Pankaj Sonowal. The family members offered floral tributes before their respective portraits.

Around noon, the felicitation meeting was held with Manoj Dutta, President, Doomdooma Press Club, in the chair. Assistant General Secretary Chatrapati Moran explained the objectives of the meeting while Assistant General Secretary of AJYCP central committee Surajit Moran inaugurated the programme.

Dr Kamaleswar Kalita, Principal, Doomdooma College, delivered his speech as the chief guest. In his speech, Dr Kalita spoke highly about the contributions of AJYCP in social upliftment of the state.

A significant aspect of the biennial conference was the felicitation of 7 distinguished persons having contribution in socio-cultural fields, sports and agriculture.

Accordingly, Krishna Kakati Commemorative Teacher’s Award was given to Dwijen Sarmah and Ratul Gogoi, both assistant professors of Doomdooma College, Pankaj Sonowal Commemorative Journalist Award to Bananjit Kalita, journalist of NK TV and hailing from Doomdooma, Nirmali Konwar Commemorative Cultural Award to veteran actor, director and playwright Ajay Khataniar, Salil Neog Commemorative Literature Award to young litterateur Bikian Bailung, Dulu Sonowal Commemorative Agriculturist Award to Biswanath Moran of Kordoiguri, and Jonak Singh Gurung Commemorative Sports Award to Bibhu Moran of Rongajan.

The meeting was attended by former President of Tinsukia Zilla Xahitya Xabha Arjun Baruah, senior journalist Dhiren Deka, and others.

