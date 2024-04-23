12 candidates in fray for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat as three withdraw nominations

KOKRAJHAR: With the withdrawal of three candidates on the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers on Monday, 12 candidates are in fray for no. 1 Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency. One got rejected. The election to Kokrajhar ST HPC would be held on May 7.

On the last day of the withdrawal of nomination papers, independent candidates supported by Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) Ghanashyam Das, Nanda Dev Brahma and Sailendra Nath Brahma have withdrawn their nominations on Monday while nominations of sitting MP Naba Kumar Sarania was rejected during scrutiny for his failure to submit authenticated ST certificate.

The final contesting candidates of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency include Jayanta Basumatary (NDA), Kampa Borgoyari (BPF), Gorjan Mashahary (Congress), Gauri Shankar Sarania (TMC), Lalit Pegu (VPI), Binita Deka (GSP), Triptina Rabha (Ind) backed by Kamatapur People’s Party, Pankosh Islary (Ind), Ajay Kr. Narzary (Ind), Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech (Ind), Ranjay Brahma (Ind) backed by Public Relations Party and John alias Jyotish Das (Ind) backed by OBoro Suraksha Samity. Over 14,09,000 voters will cast vote in Kokrajhar constituency.

Meanwhile, the Kokrajhar district administration has ensured free and fair election and called upon the voters to exercise their franchise without fear in mind.

