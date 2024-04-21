Ramfalbil Bodoland Cultural Centre celebrates silver jubilee in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The silver jubilee celebration of the Bodoland Cultural Centre, Ramfalbil (BCCR) got underway from Saturday at Rupnath Brahma field, Ramfalbil. The celebration rejuvenated the cultural activists of the locality.

A seminar on the topic, “Contributions of Ramfalbil Bodoland Cultural Centre in the field of Bodo cultural” was held with Bijit Kr. Narzary, advisor of BCCR in the chair.

In his inaugural speech, the EM of BTC Ranjit Basumatary said culture was the life of a community. The Bodo culture started to exist 5000 years ago, connecting to Ramayana and Mahabharata. He claimed that because the Bodos are considered to be an Asura dynasty and that Anirudha, the grandson of Sri Krishna, was married to Usha Devi, every Hindu legend bore similarities to the history of the Bodos. Rukmini also belonged to Bodo Mlesha. According to legend, Sri Krishna brought 16,000 Bodo women to Dwarka in South India, where they began the dissemination of Bodo culture. He also said in 7th century, Huentsang was amazed at the wonderful culture of the Bodos during his visit.

Since Jaydev, the Nepalese king, also wed a Bodo woman, bathouism has persisted in Nepal to this day. The four Vedas of Hindu mythology are connected to the Hindu epics. Narakasura also belonged to Bodos, he said adding that the Bodos are part of Veda, epics. He also said the time had come for the Bodos to revisit its ancient history.

EM Basumatary also released the souvenir, “Harimuthili” brought out by the editorial board. The president of the BCCR Barlangfa Narzary gave his welcome address.

In his speech as resource person and pioneer of BCCR Dhananjay Borgoyary said “Bathou” was the soul of the Bodos which is also connected with the Bodo civilization. He said BCCR was established under his initiative in 1994 but he handed over the entire responsibilities to Barlangfa Narzary who is still looking after the BCCR. He also said he handed over the responsibility to Narzary to go to meditation. “Jwisad Basumatary Musical College” would be established where classical music in scientific form would be taught in the musical centre.

Borgoyary who is in rigorous meditation since 2000 in Hulmagaon of Chirang district said 100 percent revolution will come to the Bodos culture after a year and an error free research book would be published on cultural revolution in 2025 where thinkers, scholars, intellectuals, academicians and researchers would be invited. He also said after 25 years of meditation in an Ashram, the research book written and compiled by him in the last 24 years would be a great book like that of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The seminar was also attended by advisor of Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) Jogeswar Brahma and Rahendra Nath Brahma, president of Kokrajhar district DBHA Najen Narzary and renowned artiste and singer Gunabati Brahma alias Dangkhwl Brahma.

Earlier, the presidents of BCCR, RAC-ABSU and DBHA hoisted the flags of respective organization. The first day also witnessed competitions on Bwisagu dance and ethnic food preparations.

Photos: Resource person Dhananjay Borgoyary addressing the seminar. (Sentinel)

