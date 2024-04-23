Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) suspends Dr Debajit Dutta over ‘child abuse’

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) on Saturday suspended DDSA president Dr Debajit Dutta from the post of president after his wife was arrested for allegedly physically torturing their minor housemaid for quite sometime.

On April 20, in a meeting held at DDSA office, the office bearers of DDSA have decided to suspend Dr Debajit Dutta from the post of president. Dutta has been absconding after the arrest of his wife Boby Kalita. Boby Kalita was arrested on April 14 by Dibrugarh police after a case has been registered at Dibrugarh police station.

“On April 12, Dr Debajit Dutta and his wife Boby Kalita came to our office. After they stepped outside our office, the wife of Dr Debajit Dutta was picked up by police. When we went to Dibrugarh police station, we have learned that Boby Kalita was arrested and his husband has been absconding,” said a member of Child Welfare Committee(CWC), Dibrugarh.

According to the member, the minor girl was brutally tortured and sometimes they locked her in a room and go to Guwahati.

“The victim informed us that she had been subjected to severe abuse by Dr. Debajit Dutta's wife, and that Dr. Dutta had ignored her complaints. After learning everything, he remained silent since he was ignorant. The girl doesn’t know her address properly. She only said that she was brought by someone,” said the member.

A case No. 136/2024 under section 352/342/326/374/506/34 of the IPC and section 75/79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and 2014 Amended Child Labour Act, 1986 was registered at Dibrugarh police station.

“Why isn't Dr. Debajit Dutta in custody after so many days. How could he managed to run away,” said a senior citizen.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Sizal Agarwal said, “Dr Debajit Dutta has been absconding. We are trying our best to find out the whereabouts of him. As per law we will take action.” According to reports, the doctor had ‘purchased’ the girl who is from the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh in 2013 from a person and since then the girl is with the couple. Sources said that it might be a case human trafficking.

“Many tribal girls were involved in human trafficking after they were lured of good jobs. Most of girls were trafficked from Arunachal Pradesh. A human trafficking network has been working and supplying girls to other states in pretext of jobs,” said a source.

