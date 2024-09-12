12 Organizations Urge Assam CM to Revoke Sivasagar DC's Transfer, Citing Impact on UNESCO World Heritage Site and Iconic City Projects

SIVASAGAR: Following the Assam government’s directive on September 6, the District Commissioner of Sivasagar was transferred. However, 12 prominent organizations have urged the Chief Minister to cancel the transfer of the DC, stating that it could hinder the process of recognizing Charaideo Maidams as a World Heritage site and affect Sivasagar’s bid to become an iconic city.

In a press release issued on Tuesday by Dr Zakirul Alam, President, Media Management & Research Association and Member of Charaideo Maidams Demarcation Committee, Core Zone Selection Committee; Hemanta Gogoi, Chief Advisor of Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Assam and others stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has already made significant progress, with a part of the Charaideo Maidams being recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, marking the first such recognition for the Northeast and the 43rd for India. This achievement highlights Assam’s rich cultural history and serves as a milestone for the state’s socio-economic progress, where Sivasagar’s role as an iconic city will be pivotal.

Before the people of Assam could fully celebrate this UNESCO recognition, certain elements allegedly conspired to tarnish the Chief Minister’s image and derail this historic achievement. The organizations claimed that the present District Commissioner of Sivasagar Aditya Vikram Yadav, played a crucial role in resolving land-related issues and protecting the heritage sites from encroachment. They also alleged that coal mafia groups and land encroachers, with political backing, had been attempting to disrupt the heritage process by seizing portions of the Maidams for personal gain.

Despite the challenges, the District Commissioner managed to safeguard these historical monuments, ensuring that UNESCO experts, scheduled to visit in October 2023, could carry out their assessment. The organizations further claimed that, had it not been for the District Commissioner’s efforts, the demarcation and identification of Maidams, which had been pending since 2014, might never have progressed. They emphasized that his experience and understanding of the complex issues surrounding the heritage sites are indispensable.

The organizations also warned that the transfer could delay the iconic city initiative, which relies heavily on the successful protection and promotion of these historical landmarks. They stressed that reclaiming encroached heritage sites is not an easy task, requiring intelligence, strategy, and courage. The District Commissioner’s efforts in identifying heritage structures for the Iconic City project have been commendable, they said.

In light of these arguments, the 12 organizations have submitted a formal request to the Chief Minister to revoke the transfer of the District Commissioner to ensure the successful completion of the World Heritage and Iconic City projects, preserving Assam’s rich cultural legacy.

