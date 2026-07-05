12-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Falling into Dhansiri River in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A 12-year-old boy was reportedly gone missing at Hahchara, under Bengenakhowa Jallan tea estate in the district. According to reports, Rupam Gogoi, the son of Biswajit Gogoi from Phulbari of Murphulani Bagan village, fell into the Dhansiri river. As per reports, the SDRF rescue team from Golaghat immediately launched search and rescue operations in the river and nearby areas. However, they have not been able to trace the boy so far.

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