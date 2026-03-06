BOKAKHAT: Man from Numaligarh Dies After Falling into Dhansiri River

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the day of the Holi festival celebrations, a man from Bihora in Numaligarh reportedly died after falling into the waters of the Dhansiri River on Wednesday.

According to family members, the deceased has been identified as Raghu Tanti of Bihora 12 No. Line. It is suspected that he fell into the river while attempting to cross the Dhansiri River by a boat. Police from Bokakhat police station reached the spot, recovered the body from the river, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

