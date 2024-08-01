12-Year-Old Sahil Basfor Drowns in Kolong River Near Nehrubali Field

NAGAON: Sahil Basfor, a 12-year-old-boy of Nagaon Ram Krishna Path, was drowned while he along with four other boys went to take bath in Kolong river near Nehrubali field on Wednesday. On being informed, local police as well as SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and launched search operation in the river. The body of the teenager was yet to be recovered till the time of filing this report.

