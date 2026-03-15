120-MW Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project inaugurated in Dima Hasao

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HAFLONG: In a landmark development for Assam’s hill district of Dima Hasao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project on March 13, 2026. The ceremony, held in Guwahati, was attended by Assam Governor Laxman Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The project, executed at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore, is expected to significantly enhance power generation capacity, improve grid stability, and promote sustainable development across the region, including the entire Northeast.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, attended the event at the project site in Longku. He described the inauguration as a historic milestone that will not only boost electricity supply but also create new avenues for economic growth, employment, and infrastructure advancement in Dima Hasao.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on October 7, 2021, by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma—a visionary step that has now culminated in its successful commissioning.

Local leaders and residents view the project’s operationalization as a transformative moment, bringing reliable clean energy, hope for better livelihoods, and long-term progress to the district. Authorities emphasize its role in advancing renewable energy goals and supporting inclusive development in Assam and beyond.

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