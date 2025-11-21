121 Infantry Battalion (TA) GARH RIF begins recruitment rally in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The 121 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) GARH RIF has launched its recruitment rally at Solmara Military Station, Tezpur, in Sonitpur district showcasing exemplary professionalism, transparency, and efficient civil–military coordination. The rally, being held from November 15 to November 29, is open to candidates from Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

From November 15 to 20, the rally registered an impressive turnout of over 2,000 candidates from Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and nine districts of Upper Assam. Participation is expected to rise as applicants from the remaining states arrive in the coming days. To prevent overcrowding, the Territorial Army has adopted a district-wise and state-wise reporting system.

The event reflects exceptional collaboration between the Indian Army, Sonitpur district administration, and supporting agencies. Their joint efforts ensured proper sanitation, medical support, and essential services at the venue. The presence of an Executive Magistrate and civil medical team each day has contributed to safe and incident-free operations. Careful planning and efficient management have ensured seamless crowd control, documentation, and candidate movement.

The rally ensured strong welfare support, including free meals, rest areas, and guidance teams for candidates.

Also Read: SSB 1st Battalion marks Rashtriya Ekta Diwas with ‘run for unity’ in Guwahati