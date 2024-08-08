126 VDP Members from Baksa and Udalguri Districts Receive Training on Mitigating Human-Elephant Conflict

Guwahati: Village Defence Party (VDP) members from 38 villages from Baksa and Udalguri districts have attended training programmes on mitigation of human-elephant conflict (HEC) organized by Aaranyak in Baksa and Udalguri district of Assam.

The training programmes for VDP members under Barbari Police Station in Baksa district and Paneri Police Station in Udalguri district were organised on August 1 and 3 respectively.

These training sessions which had brought together 126 VDP members from 38 villages including a notable number of women, provided them with essential knowledge and skills for managing and minimizing negative human-elephant interactions. The effort was supported by the SBI Foundation.

“VDP members can play a vital role in monitoring elephants in their vicinity, manage HEC alerts besides using non-lethal techniques to ward off elephants from human-use areas. They can also play a key role in educating locals on peaceful coexistence, collaborating with authorities for better conflict management, and promoting sustainable practices,” said Dr Bibhuti P Lahkar, senior conservation scientist of Aaranyak.

Led by Aaranyak’s senior officials Hiten Baishya and Anjan Baruah the training sessions focused on measures to reduce negative human-elephant interactions, how to avail ex-gratia for damages/loss incurred because of HEC, and effective HEC mitigation measures to facilitate coexistence. The interactive sessions featured discussions and an evaluation game, creating a dynamic learning experience.

The events were graced by Khwmdwn Gura Goyary and Tarun Chandra Baishya, Circle Organisers (COs) of Village Defence Organisation (VDO) and the Officer in Charge of Paneri Police Station.

Participation by a large number of VDP members in the training sessions marked a significant step towards community-driven conservation efforts adopted by Aaranyak.

The event was facilitated by Aaranyak staff members Rabiya Daimari, Abhijit Saikia, Mondeep Basumatari and others, stated a press release.

