12,82,021 electorates cast their votes in Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency

Tezpur: In the 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency, 12,82,021 voters out of a total of 16,33,800 voters exercised their right to vote franchise. Among them, 6,52,580 were female voters, and 6,29,434 were male voters.

A turnout of 77.60% was recorded in 253 polling stations in the 65-Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency, while 77.17% participated in 219 polling stations in the 66-Barchala LAC and 203 polling stations in the 67-Tezpur LAC. Under the 11th Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, there was a turnout of 78.16%, with 79.67% at 194 polling stations in the 68-Rangapara assembly constituency, 79.27% at 231 polling stations in the 69-Naduar assembly constituency, and 80.20% at 218 polling stations in the 70-Biswanath assembly constituency. Additionally, there was an 80.09% turnout in 176 polling stations in the Bihali Assembly Constituency, 78.69% in 198 polling stations in the 72-Gohpur Assembly Constituency, and 75.55% in 186 polling stations in the 73-Bihpuria Assembly Constituency.

In the 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Lok Sabha constituency, a voter turnout of 78.47% was recorded across 1,878 polling stations during the peaceful conduct of the first phase of elections on April 19.

Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner of Sonitpur and the Returning Officer of the 11th Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency, expressed gratitude to all parties involved for their cooperation in ensuring a peaceful election.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election: Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat records 76.75 % voting turnout

Also Watch: