Lok Sabha Election: Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat records 76.75 % voting turnout

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat recorded 76.75 % voting turnout despite inclement weather on Friday. Out of 16,59,588 total voters in the Dibrugarh LS seat, 12,73,744 people voted. In 2019, Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat registered 77.28% voter turnout. Under Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat there are a total of 10 Legislative assembly seats.

Tingkhong 80.32%, Khowang 79.43%, Chabua-Lahowal 78.88%, Dibrugarh 76.75%, Margherita 76.31%, Makum 76.21%, Naharkatia 76.12%, Duliajan 75.24%, Digboi 74.71%, Tinsukia 73.37%.

In total, the constituency has 16,59,588 voters, including 8,49,563 female voters, 8,09,990 male voters and 35 third gender voters.

The fate of the candidates now rests in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) until June 4, when counting will take place and the results will be announced.

