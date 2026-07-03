134 Ecological Task Force Holds Environmental Awareness Programme During Van Mahotsav Week

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: As part of the ongoing Van Mahotsav Week celebrations, the 134 Ecological Task Force (ETF) organised an environmental awareness and plantation programme on Thursday in collaboration with Mahila Shakti Kendra (MASK), Balipara, aimed at promoting environmental consciousness among the local population and inspiring the younger generation to actively participate in conservation efforts.

The programme featured an interactive session on the significance of small yet impactful individual and community initiatives in preserving nature for future generations. Addressing the gathering, Major Nitendra Singh Devda, Project Officer of 134 Ecological Task Force, highlighted the importance of afforestation, sustainable practices, and collective responsibility in combating environmental challenges.

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