Nagaon–Batadroba Road to Get Green Makeover with Ajar and Sonaru Plantation

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NAGAON: In an innovative step to enhance the appeal of the sacred birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva, the Nagaon district administration has launched an ambitious green initiative to transform the entire stretch from Nagaon town to the historic Batadroba Than into a scenic, cool, and eco-friendly corridor.

As part of this initiative, both sides of the Nagaon–Batadroba road will be lined with saplings of indigenous and ornamental trees such as ‘Krishnachura’ (Gulmohar), ‘Radhachura,’ ‘Ajar’ (Lagerstroemia), ‘Sonaru’ (Cassia fistula), and ‘Nahar’ (Mesua ferrea).

The plantation drive, organised with support from the Khagarijan Development Block, was formally launched on Tuesday at Shantijan Bazar, Batadroba. The event was inaugurated by Nagaon-Batadroba MLA Rupak Sarmah and Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma. Addressing the gathering, MLA Sarmah stressed the importance of the green initiative. “It is our duty to offer devotees and tourists visiting the holy birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva a spiritually uplifting and naturally enchanting environment. This plantation drive will not only beautify the road but also play a revolutionary role in protecting the region’s ecology,” he said.

District Commissioner Sharma highlighted the relevance of such green projects amid global warming.

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