Week-long Earth Day programme held in Baksa to promote environmental awareness

GUWAHATI: The Environmental Watch and Management Institute organized a week-long Earth Day 2026 programme at Kaklabari Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Baksa district near the Indo-Bhutan border.

The event, held from April 18 to 24 under the theme “Our Power, Our Planet,” featured online quizzes and offline activities, drawing participation from around 350 students, teachers and academicians from various institutions.

Key events included a pledge ceremony, plantation drive, awareness rally, human chain and exhibition on renewable energy. Students also took part in drawing competitions and plastic waste collection drives to promote environmental awareness.

Organizers stated that the initiative aimed to encourage sustainable practices and strengthen environmental consciousness among participants, stated a press release.

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