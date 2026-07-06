134 Ecological Task Force Plants 1,000 Saplings During Van Mahotsav Drive in Sootea

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JAMUGURIHAT: Continuing its week-long Van Mahotsav 2026 celebrations, the 134 Ecological Task Force (134 ETF) collaborated with the Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam at Sootea to undertake a large-scale plantation drive aimed at promoting ecological restoration and sustainable land management on Sunday. During the programme, the team planted 1,000 saplings of indigenous tree species. saplings of indigenous tree species The programme involved planting 1,000 saplings of indigenous tree species collectively as part of a collective effort to enhance green cover and restore ecological balance. The initiative supported the vision of Padma Hazarika, MLA, Naduar Constituency, to transform wastelands into biodiverse green belts and agroforests that contribute to environmental conservation, soil health, and long-term ecological sustainability.

The plantation drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from local villagers; officials of the civil administration; representatives of the State Forest Department; and personnel of the 134 Ecological Task Force, including officers, JCOs, and jawans. Their collective involvement reflected a strong commitment to community-led conservation and sustainable development.

The event reinforced the importance of collaborative action between government agencies, local communities, and voluntary organisations in addressing environmental challenges.

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