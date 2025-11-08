Assam: Workshop on protection of plant varieties and farmers’ rights held in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A one-day workshop-cum-farmers’ fair on the protection of plant varieties and farmers’ rights (PPV & FR) Act was organized at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia, Assam Agricultural University, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh, Namsai, and Tirap on Friday.

The programme began with a warm welcome address by Dr Hem Chandra Saikia, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Tinsukia. The event was graced by Dr Atul Chandra Sarma, Deputy Registrar, PPV & FRA, Government of India. The programme was attended by Rajit Dutta, District Agriculture Officer (I/c), Tinsukia, Dr Rajkumar Kakoti, Chief Scientist, CPCRS, Tinsukia, Dr Devajit Borthakur, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Dibrugarh, Dr Utpal Baruah, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK, Namsai, and Dr Narendra Kumar, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Tirap.

During the event, a book and an extension bulletin on the PPV & FRA were released, marking an important step towards spreading awareness and knowledge among the farming community.

Farmers from Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Tirap, and Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) took part in the fair, which saw the participation of more than 200 farmers. The programme was organized with the support of the PPV FR Authority, ATARI Guwahati, and the Directorate of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat.

Also Read: Palasbari Raax festival celebrates journalists’ contribution to society