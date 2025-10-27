13th Central Convention of AADAEA concludes in Bokakhat with key resolutions

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The three-day long 13th Central Convention of the All Assam District Administration Employees Association (AADAEA) concluded on Saturday at Bokakhat.

On the occasion of the convention, the association’s representative meeting adopted eight important resolutions of urging the government to grant a higher grade pay to all employees working in the offices of the district commissioners, demanding that the Assam Government classify all Grade-IV employees into Grade-I and Grade-II categories, expressing dissatisfaction that all Grade-IV employees, including dispatchers, were not brought under the MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) category, and demanding that those who joined service before 2023 be included under the MTS scheme, appointing an experienced legal expert as the association’s ‘Legal Advisor,’ calling upon the government to declare Bokakhat as a new district of Assam, demanding that the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor be named after the Late artiste, Zubeen Garg, urging that Bokakhat be connected to the Indian Railways network, and expressing gratitude to the Bokakhat district committee for successfully organizing the convention.

Later, during the third session of the representative meeting, an executive committee election was held.

The meeting, chaired by Association President Bikramjit Chakraborty, began with a purpose statement delivered by General Secretary Jayanta Bhandar Kayastha. The meeting unanimously formed a 52-member executive committee, appointing Ranjan Roydingiya as President and former General Secretary Jayanta Bhandar Kayastha as key office-bearer.

