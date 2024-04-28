14 Adivasi organizations to support NDA candidate in Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency

KOKRAJHAR: After All BTR Bengali Youth Student’s Federation (ABYSF), as many as 14 Adivasi organizations including All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Adivasi Cobra Militant Militant of Assam (ACMA), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi Dragon Force (ADF), All Santhali Student’s Union (ASSU) have unanimously decided to extend support to UPPL candidate supported by NDA Joyanta Basumatary in Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency in the 3rd phase election to be held on May 7.

A joint meeting of 15 adivasi organizations under the aegis of Adivasi Welfare Department Council (AWDC) was held with the president of the UPPL Pramod Boro in Kokrajhar on Friday where the decision to support NDA candidate was taken.

The meeting was also attended by the chairman of Adivasi Welfare Department Council (AWDC) Ashim Hasda and vice chairman Subhas Tirkey along with nine other EMs of the development council.

Altogether 12 candidates are contesting at Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency. The NDA supported candidate has got support from All BTR Bengali Youth Student’s Federation and 14 Adivasi organizations while the BPF is also witnessed mass support from the Bodos, Bengali, Muslim and other communities. Kokrajhar is seemed to witness major and straight contest between the UPPL and the BPF in Kokrajhar. The O-Boro group has been divided, but the Congress is still seen as a significant factor.

