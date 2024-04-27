Assam: Over 14,72,000 electorates to vote for Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency

KOKRAJHAR: Altogether 14,72,901 electorates of No. 1 Kokrajhar ST constituency consisting of 9 LACs will decide the fortune of 12 candidates in fray for their representative for parliament in the 3rd phase elections to be held on May 7.

As reports received from the district election office, of 9 LACs under No. 1 Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency, No. 1 Gossaigaon LAC has total voters of 1,13,282 with 57,073 males and 56,209 females, No.2 Dotma (ST) LAC has 1,05,649 voters with 52,388 males and 53,261 females, No 3 Kokrajhar (ST) has 1,42,166 voters with 69,741 male and 72,423 female, No.4 Baokhungri has 1,60,453 voters with 79,973 males and 80,479 females, No. 5 Porbatjhora has 1,68,252 voters with 85,992 males and 82,259 females, No. Sidli- Chirang (ST) has 2,10,638 voters with 1,04,513 males and 1,06,123 females, No. 20 Bijni has 1,77,607 voters with 88,928 males and 88,679 females, No. 41 Manas has 2,00,403 voters with 1,01,250 males and 99,153 females, No. 42-Baksa (ST) has 1,94,451 voters with 96,491 males and 97,960 females. Total voters are14,72,901 with 7,36,349 male voters and 7,36,546 female voters. The female voters have surpassed male by 203 voters.

Meanwhile, the LAC wise polling stations would be: Gossaigaon-149, Dotma (ST)-142, Kokrajhar (ST)-179, Baokhungri-210, Porbatjhora-217, Sidli-Chirang ST-269, Bijni-220, Manas-236 and Baksa (ST)-240 with total 1,862 polling stations.

