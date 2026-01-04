14 aspirants from BTR clear APSC Mains Examination under Bodofa Super-50 Mission

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant achievement, as many as 14 young aspirants from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) have cleared the APSC Mains Examination, 2025, under the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Super-50 Mission, further highlighting the success of the initiative.

Former Chief Executive Member of BTR and present MCLA, Pramod Boro, extended his congratulations to the successful candidates, stating that the Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission, initiated under their leadership, continues to deliver encouraging results. He informed that the results declared on Friday revealed that 14 bright aspirants from the BTC region, representing Bodo, Rabha, Assamese, Gorkha and Bengali communities, had successfully cleared the APSC Mains examination.

Pramod Boro congratulated Ms Sushmita Swargiary, Harshajeet Basumatary, Victor Talukdar, Khwrwmdao Basumatary, Laba Kumar Hazarika, Jagrat Brahma, Kashyap Rabha, Ronsai Boro, Ms Shailaja Pradhan, Musukha Brahma, Clintan Swargiary, Kaushik Sarania, Pronoy Chakravarti and Prasenjit Musahary for their achievements.

He also conveyed his best wishes to all the successful candidates for a bright future and a stellar career in public service.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati University offers free APSC interview guidance