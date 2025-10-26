Wants healthy democracy and government with accountability in BTC: Pramod Boro

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Former CEM of BTC Pramod Boro who is also the president of the UPPL after taking oath of office and secrecy as MCLA on Friday stated that he wanted a healthy democracy and government with accountability and transparency in BTC for the effective growth and development of the people of the region. Talking to media persons after oath taking administered by the Speaker Tridip Daimary at his official conference hall, Boro said he had already accepted the people’s mandate to Hagrama Mohilary led BPF government in BTC. He said they will take necessary re-introspection on lapses in the party for getting defeated and will take correction measures. The UPPL is having enough strength in 40 BTC constituencies and 445 primary committees across BTC and has 7 MCLAs, 7 MLAs and 2 MPs in hand to play a decisive role in the forthcoming assembly elections, 2026, he said adding that there had been no final discussion about staying with the NDA partners or leaving it but they will discuss the issue in the core committee meeting as and when necessary. He also said they had larger people’s support in every constituency and will play decisive role in the assembly elections.

Boro said time was needed to make people understand on the vision and mission for effective development of 26 communities of BTC undertaken by the UPPL led council government as it was in a foundation level. He said the upholding of peace and development should be taken forward in a right direction and to realizing the missions, it takes time. He also said they adopted number of missions for effective development in all spheres and vision documents were published to ensure justice to all communities of the region. He hoped that the new government in BTC led by Hagrama Mohilary will carry forward the missions for all communities. He also said that the UPPL will put pressure on the government from the opposition bench to adopt and execute comprehensive missions for effective development.

On the recent bomb blast at Railway track in the middle of Kokrajhar and Salakati, Boro said the act was highly condemnable as there is no solution with the violence act. He said any problem could be solved only through discussion. He also said everybody had democratic rights to raise their voice for solution of problems through peaceful protest, memorandum or strike but not by violent act or bomb blast. He called upon all to come forward for peaceful solution of problems through dialogue.

