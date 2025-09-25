14-year-old boy missing from Paneri since Sept 18; family alleges police inaction

14-Year-Old Missing

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: A 14-year-old boy, identified as Eadul Ali, Class 8 student of Pub Paneri High School, has been missing from Paneri since September 18. The child, an inhabitant of Pub-Paneri in Navajyoti Chuba, has not returned home for the past six days, leaving the family in deep distress. The family alleged that despite a missing complaint and repeated pleas, Paneri police have not taken any concrete steps to trace the boy.

