14-year-old student goes missing in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Suraj Khedal (14 years), a student of class VII, has been reportedly missing since August 21 afternoons. Suraj is the son of Dhruba Khadal and Rani Khadal, residents of Dupadar Uriabasti, under Haluating police station on the outskirts of Amguri under Sivasagar district. The parents of Suraj have already lodged a complaint at the Haluating police station. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the student has been asked to contact 60010-70541 or 79752-40946.

