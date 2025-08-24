Sivasagar: 19-Year-Old teenager reported missing from Amguri

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Tension prevailed in Amguri after a teenager has gone missing for over a week from Ward No. 6 under Amguri Municipality Board in Sivasagar district. The missing youth has been identified as Satyam Majumder (19), son of Putali Mazumder of Nakachari Kakojan village under Deberapar Police Station in Jorhat district. He had been staying at a stall in Ward No. 6 owned by Nabajyoti Gogoi. As per reports, on August 17, Satyam went out to buy goods from a shop near Amguri College Tiniali but did not return. Since then, his whereabouts remain unknown. His mother, who is in deep distress over the disappearance of her only son, has lodged an FIR at Amguri Police Station. She has also appealed to the public to come forward with any information. Those with details may contact her at 6000798524 or reach out to Amguri Police Station.

