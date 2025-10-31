142 Battalion CRPF observes Martyrs’ Day in honour of Late Praveen Bora

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Martyrs’ Day was observed with solemnity and deep reverence at the Headquarters of 142 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), located at Jonaki Nagar, Golaghat, Assam. The occasion was dedicated to honouring the supreme sacrifice of Late Praveen Bora, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the nation on October 28, 1989. Since then, the battalion has been observing this day every year as a mark of respect and gratitude to the valiant martyr. The ceremony was graced by Binay Kumar Chettri, Commandant, GC Khatkhati, and Mohinder Kumar, Commandant, 142 Bn CRPF, along with officers, subordinate officers, jawans, and their families. Floral tributes were offered to the brave martyr as a symbol of profound respect for his courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the service of the nation.

Also Read: 53rd commemoration day of martyr Anil Borah observed in Nagaon