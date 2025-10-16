CRPF officer from Dibrugarh completes 600-km endurance cycling expedition

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Sohan Singh Rawat, Assistant Commandant (Min), aged 57 years, and posted in Ops Range, Dibrugarh, has successfully completed a 600-km endurance cycling expedition organized by Guwahati Randonneurs on October 11 and October 12.

Rawat completed the challenging ride in 30 hours 15 minutes of cycling time, with an overall duration of 37 hours 45 minutes. The route covered Guwahati–Morigaon–Nagaon–Tezpur–Jamugurihat, back to Guwahati, and further through Rangia–Nalbari–Pathsala.

A total of five cyclists participated in the expedition. While two dropped out mid-way, three managed to complete the ride. Rawat, representing the CRPF in Dibrugarh, emerged as the first to finish. The entire expedition was self-supported, making Rawat’s achievement even more remarkable.

