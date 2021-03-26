142 Bn, CRPF celebrates 18th Unit Raising Day in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: The 142 BN, CRPF celebrated its 18th Unit Raising Day on Wednesday in a befitting manner at Unit HQr premises, Jonaki Nagar, Golaghat. At the outset of the programme, Bharat Kumar Vaishnav, Commandant 142 BN CRPF, paid homage to the martyrs of the Unit and took the guard of honour. On the occasion of Unit Raising Day, Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha (IPS), SDG, North-East Zone (NEZ) was the chief guest who visited the Unit HQr. Further, Ojha attended the Sainik Sanmelan and interacted with the officers and jawans of 142 Bn.

Various sports events like volleyball and badminton, a colorful cultural programme and 'Bada Khana' were also organized where Sudhakar Upadhyay, IGP(OPS), Jorhat Sector CRPF, Bibhash Chandra Modi, Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat, Pushpraj Singh, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat, among other dignitaries were present.

