15 candidates file nominations in Nagaon parliamentary constituency

NAGAON: A total of 15 candidates filed nominations in Nagaon parliamentary constituency for upcoming Lok Sabha Polls slated to be held in second phase on April 26. During scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates, two nominations out of those 15 were cancelled by the officials concerned on Friday. The names of the candidates whose nomination papers have been cancelled, are independent candidate Biswajit Bordoloi and Hamar Raj Party’s candidate Haren Bhumiz, respectively.

10 candidates including BJP candidate Suresh Bora, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, filed nomination papers on Thursday. The other candidates who filed nominations on Thursday last, are Abu Ushuf Md Raihan Uddin (Gana Suraksha Party), Samsul Alam (independent), Biswajit Bordoloi (independent), Bipad Bhanjan Sarkar (independent), Rabbul Haque (Rashtriya Ulema council), Haren Bhumiz (Hamar Raj party), Santanu Mukherjee (Bharatiya Gana Parishad) and Nikhil Dekaraja (Khilanjia Gana Sakti).

Also Read: Assam: Voter awareness rally, street play organized in Lakhimpur district

Also Watch: