Assam: Voter awareness rally, street play organized in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: As parts of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes, voter awareness rallies were organized in the colleges, higher educational and training institutes of Lakhimpur district on Thursday and Friday. The educational institution were seen conducting the rallies to make the voters of their respective areas aware of the importance of exercising the franchise. Students over the age of 18 participated in the awareness programmes. The students and faculties of the Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia (OPD) College, a leading educational institution of the district, took out a bicycle rally to raise awareness about the exercising of voting right in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The rally was organized under the auspices of the NSS Unit and Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of the college. An awareness meeting was also organized in this connection under the management of ELC coordinator Bijoylakshmi Das. She appreciated the students for their enthusiastic participation in the programme.

Principal of the College, Dr. Suresh Dutta flagged off the awareness rally. He encouraged the students to exercise their political rights and urged the local voters to elect the right candidate through ethical voting. During the rally the students displayed placards with various slogans with the central theme, “We are conscious voters, voting is our right.” The awareness rally covered an area of five kilometre distance from the college to Kumarkota Tiniali. The villagers of Kumarkota also took part in the rally. The students of the Department of Political Science staged a street play at Kumarkota Tiniali on ethical voting. The awareness programmes concluded at Kumarkota LP School premises with the address of Gunjan Dutta, the coordinator of the NSS Unit of the college.

