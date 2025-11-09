15-day Raas Mahotsav in Bongaigaon pays heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 15-day-long Raas Mahotsav began at the Barowari Puja Temple premises at Gandhi Field, drawing large crowds with its special theme dedicated to the beloved Assamese icon, the late Zubeen Garg. As part of the tribute, a special programme titled "A Bucket of Memory of Zubeen Garg" (Zubeen Gargor Smritir Safora) was organised by the Barowari Raas Committee in association with the Zubeen Garg Fans Club. Several distinguished personalities attended the event, including sculptor Diganta Madhab Goswami, who created Zubeen's hand and footprint; Executive Producer of the film Roi Roi Binale, Anupam Sarma; renowned dance director Pankaj Ingti; and noted cassette collector Chinmoy Saikia, famous for preserving a vast collection of Zubeen Garg's musical works.

All of them fondly shared their memories of the late singer. The meeting was presided over by Bhumidhar Choudhury, President of the Barowari Raas Temple.

Prior to the programme, Zubeen Garg's hand impression, titled "Kara Kamal", was formally installed at the Mahotsav venue. The exhibit will remain open for public viewing for a day, drawing significant emotional response from visitors.

On the opening day, November 6, several notable dignitaries were present, including MLA of Bongaigaon, Diptimoyee Choudhury; Vice-Chancellor of Bongaigaon University Dr. Tarinee Deka; and Deka Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra, Gautam Pathak. A souvenir titled "Muruli" was also released during the inaugural ceremony.

This year's Raas Mahotsav has received overwhelming public response, thanks to its unique presentation. A beautifully designed and emotionally resonant stage named "Zubeen's Swarga Yatra" has been set up, becoming a major attraction. The display of Zubeen's "Kara Kamal" and his cassette collection has further drawn visitors in large numbers.

The Raas Mahotsav of 2025 is being widely appreciated for its artistic approach and heartfelt tribute to the legendary artist whose legacy continues to inspire Assam.

