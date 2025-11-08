Assam: Darrang Marks National Cancer Awareness Day at Raax Mahotsav

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: National Cancer Awareness Day, observed annually since 2014 to raise public awareness about cancer risk factors, symptoms, and preventive measures, was marked on Friday in Darrang district. An awareness programme in this regard was organized at the ongoing Raax Mahotsav venue.

Medical practitioners and health workers from Darrang Cancer Centre, including Dr Sahidul Islam, patient coordinator Niranjan Saikia, and nursing staff Nayana Sarma and Rashmi Neog, addressed the gathering. They highlighted the significance of the day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate scientist Marie Curie, whose pioneering research on radioactivity proved instrumental in cancer treatment. The speakers emphasised the critical role of mass awareness in enabling early detection, which significantly improves outcomes through timely medical intervention available at facilities such as Darrang Cancer Centre. Awareness leaflets were also distributed among visitors on the occasion.

Also Read: Palasbari Raax festival celebrates journalists’ contribution to society