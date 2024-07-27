Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Two-Day Festivities

GAURISAGAR: Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College, one of the premium higher educational institutes in greater Jhanji area established on July 25, 1964 has completed its glorious 60 years of existence. On this occasion, under the aegis of college fraternity, alumni and local well-wishers, the diamond jubilee function was celebrated with a two-day long programme which successfully concluded on Friday.

The first day programme started with hoisting of the main flag by the president of the Diamond Jubilee Organizing Committee, Dr Anil Kumar Gogoi. Parallelly, 60 flags were hoisted by various distinguished personalities on the mark of Diamond Jubilee celebration. Later, “smriti tarpan” function was performed by the former vice-principal of the college, Bhabani Kumar Baruah.

The plantation programme was performed by Bipul Borkatoky, Horen Baruah, Muhi Kanta Nath and Purujit Mahanta. Thereafter, the Guru Pranaam function was held under the initiative of the alumni. The alumni of the college paid their respects to the retired principal, vice-principals and teachers of the college and received their blessings. Later, an open session was held. The meeting was chaired by Dr Anil Kumar Gogoi. In the meeting, the former vice-chancellor of Birangana Sati Sadhani State University and professor of Dibrugarh University, Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, took part as a chief guest while noted columnist and principal of Gargaon College, Dr Saibyasachi Mahanta, inaugurated the open session.

Earlier, senior journalist Rajib Dutta, assistant professors of the college Jibamoni Nath and Dr Montu Kumar Borah anchored the whole meeting while principal Dr Manjit Gogoi welcomed the guests and gathering. Inaugurating the meeting, Dr Saibyasachi Mahanta said that higher education institutions are constantly facing challenges and the challenges are increasing nowadays. As economic changes are taking place along with the changes of time, such economic changes have initiated social changes. On the other hand, addressing the gathering Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia said that the new National Education Policy (2020) focuses on improving the thinking of students, self-assessment and creation. The meaning behind the words and the words behind the meaning are all important. Unless you can accept or grasp the meaning of the knowledge behind the words, you cannot become wise even if you establish a thousand colleges. He also stated that the 21st century should focus on creating knowledge and not exploring knowledge and there is no value of unapplied knowledge.

