15 foreign delegates join art event on climate change at Baksa Hill

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A four-day international conference has begun in Golaghat. Organized by the Social Development Forum, Golaghat, the event focuses on sustainable climate change, youth, and tourism development. Representatives from 18 Indian states and 15 foreign countries are participating in the conference.

On Friday, the delegates visited the archaeological site of the historic Deopahar in Numaligarh and also attended an art event on sustainable climate change held at Baksa Hill. The gathering was deeply moved by the experience.

Eminent artist Nani Borpuzari inaugurated the programme by painting on a large canvas. Over a hundred artists joined in the live painting session, creating artworks on the theme of climate change that captivated everyone present.

At the closing of the event, all Indian and foreign delegates performed Zubeen Garg's song 'Mayabini' together as a heartfelt tribute to the beloved singer.

