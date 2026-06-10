15 Gram Panchayats in Dibrugarh Declared TB-Free Under NTEP Campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant achievement towards the elimination of tuberculosis at the grassroots level, 15 gram panchayats of Dibrugarh district have been declared TB-Free under the Tuberculosis-Free Panchayat Campaign of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

A special award distribution ceremony was held at the conference hall of the Dibrugarh District Commissioner’s Office, where District Commissioner Bikram Kairi felicitated the award-winning panchayats by presenting Gandhi statues and certificates of appreciation to the respective panchayat presidents and secretaries.

Among the awardees, Amguri Gram Panchayat under Naharkatia Development Block earned the prestigious Gold Gandhi Statue for maintaining its TB-Free status continuously for three consecutive years—2023, 2024, and 2025.

The Silver Gandhi Statues were awarded to Dinjoy Gram Panchayat (Chabua Development Block), Haldhibari and Kalaulowa Gram Panchayats (Khowang Development Block), Kenduguri Gram Panchayat (Naharkatia Development Block), Kotoha Gram Panchayat (Barbaruah Development Block), and Tipling and Ushapur Gram Panchayats (Tengakhat Development Block) for sustaining their TB-Free status during 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Bogibeel and Niz Mankata Gram Panchayats under Barbaruah Development Block, Dhemechi, Naharani, and Nakhat Gram Panchayats under Khowang Development Block, along with Dighalia and Merbil Gram Panchayats under Naharkatia Development Block, received Bronze Gandhi Statues for achieving TB-Free status in 2025.

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