Dibrugarh surpasses Tuberculosis (TB) eradication targets under 100-day campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh District Health Society has recorded significant achievements under the second phase of the Prime Minister TB-Free India Campaign’s 100-Day Intensive TB Elimination Drive, surpassing several targets well before the programme concludes in July 2026.

Launched nationwide on March 24, 2026, by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, the campaign aims to accelerate tuberculosis detection and treatment across the country.

According to official data up to May 31, Dibrugarh organised 216 Ayushman Arogya Camps—209 in rural areas and seven in urban locations—benefiting 19,055 people through free health check-ups and consultations.

Under the active TB case-finding programme, 62,137 individuals were registered on the Nikshay portal. This led to the identification of 742 new TB patients, all of whom have been brought under the National TB Elimination Programme for treatment and care.

The district also surpassed its diagnostic screening target. Against a goal of 24,480 chest X-rays, health authorities conducted 29,187 examinations, achieving 119.2 per cent of the target. Additionally, 4,640 microbiological tests were carried out, including 4,495 NAAT tests and 145 microscopy tests.

Officials credited the success to the use of advanced technologies such as AI-assisted diagnostic tools and handheld digital X-ray systems, which have improved the speed and accuracy of TB detection.

Community participation further strengthened the campaign. Twelve new Nikshay Mitras enrolled to support TB patients, while 803 nutritional support kits were distributed. Awareness programmes conducted in five schools and one college reached 455 students.

The district’s achievements mirror the national drive, which screened over two crore people and detected around 1.48 lakh new TB patients during its first 30 days.

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