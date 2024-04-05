15th biennial conference of Sivasagar Zila Moina Parijat concludes

GAURISAGAR: The three day-long 15th biennial conference of Sivasagar Zila Moina Parijat organized by Uttaran Moina Parijat, Hafaluting at Hafaluting Bor Naamghar Aru Kala Krishti Kendra on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivsagar district, successfully concludes here recently. The first day programme included plantation saplings, inauguration of entrance gate, delegates camp, medical camp and stage. Thereafter a drawing, questioner and essay competitions were held. In the evening the souvenir “Umola Shoishob” published on this occasion edited by Pompi Saikia was unveiled by Dr.Rimjim Borah, Associate Professor, Gargaon College. The meeting was chaired by Jadav Saikia, president of the reception committee. Bikash Chaliha, principal, Deoraja Janata HS School took part as distinguish guest.

On the night, a cultural programme was held where Jitu Dutta, social worker inaugurated it.

On the 2nd day the programme stated with smriti tarpan performed by Moina Chinmoyee Devi and Dilip Chandra Nath, executive president of the reception committee, followed by flag hoisting hoited by Moina Annesha Devi. Thereafter physical exercise and sports , quiz competitions were held. Later the door of exhibition was inaugurated by Moina Sarangajit Phukan.

